Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $489,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TSN opened at $82.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

