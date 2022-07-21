Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.18.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UNP opened at $214.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

