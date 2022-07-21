Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47.

