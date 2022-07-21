Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock opened at $394.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

