Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

