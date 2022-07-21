Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,312,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 12.8% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $179,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PAYX stock opened at $120.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average is $123.37.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.
A number of analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.
In related news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
