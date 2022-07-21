Peet DeFi Price Hits $1.06 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the dollar. Peet DeFi has a total market cap of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00378212 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015068 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001696 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032588 BTC.
Peet DeFi Profile
Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069. Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Peet DeFi Coin Trading
