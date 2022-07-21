Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 86.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,550.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 50,762 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

