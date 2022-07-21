Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.29.

Shares of PPL stock traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$46.63. 532,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$37.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.04 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total transaction of C$136,876.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,888.85. In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total transaction of C$136,876.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,888.85. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total transaction of C$1,646,823.92. In the last three months, insiders purchased 235 shares of company stock valued at $10,475 and sold 52,006 shares valued at $2,679,518.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

