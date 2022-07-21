Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) was down 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.33 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.04). Approximately 839,077 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 305,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

Pembridge Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.44 million and a P/E ratio of 22.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.84.

About Pembridge Resources

(Get Rating)

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.