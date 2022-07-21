Pendle (PENDLE) Price Up 16.2% This Week

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pendle has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $481,816.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00323515 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016052 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001805 BTC.
Pendle Profile
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
Buying and Selling Pendle
