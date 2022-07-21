Pendle (PENDLE) Price Up 16.2% This Week

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pendle has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $481,816.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00323515 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001560 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.