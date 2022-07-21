Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.80.

PENN opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.27.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

