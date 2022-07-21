PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $18.03 Average PT from Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PMT. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PMT opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -257.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 353,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 112,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

