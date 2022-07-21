Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 136,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,051,767 shares.The stock last traded at $47.31 and had previously closed at $48.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Pentair Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,559,000 after buying an additional 155,618 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Pentair by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,526,000 after buying an additional 971,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Pentair by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,399,000 after acquiring an additional 227,929 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

