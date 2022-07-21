Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Cut to $163.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s current price.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

Shares of PEN opened at $124.98 on Thursday. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $293.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.10.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 23.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Penumbra by 35.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Penumbra by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 4,607.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

