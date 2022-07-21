PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.63-$6.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.00.
PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $232.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.
Insider Activity at PepsiCo
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,445,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,903,000 after acquiring an additional 60,551 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $1,574,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $36,550,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $20,784,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Stories
