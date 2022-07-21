PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.63-$6.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $232.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,445,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,903,000 after acquiring an additional 60,551 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $1,574,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $36,550,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $20,784,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

