PetroDollar (XPD) Price Up 59% Over Last Week

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last week, PetroDollar has traded 59% higher against the U.S. dollar. PetroDollar has a market cap of $846,695.40 and $3.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PetroDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PetroDollar

PetroDollar (XPD) is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PetroDollar

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PetroDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PetroDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

