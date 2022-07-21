Petrofac (LON:PFC) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 200 ($2.39) price target on the stock.

PFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.39) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Petrofac Trading Up 1.8 %

LON PFC opened at GBX 110.60 ($1.32) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £576.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.40. Petrofac has a 12 month low of GBX 94.75 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 203.34 ($2.43).

Insider Buying and Selling at Petrofac

About Petrofac

In other Petrofac news, insider Francesca Di Carlo purchased 4,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £4,978.60 ($5,951.70).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

