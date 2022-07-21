Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.56

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.67) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

