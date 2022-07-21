Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $307.30

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.30 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 316.20 ($3.78). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 310 ($3.71), with a volume of 436,320 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on PETS. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.10) to GBX 470 ($5.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.14) to GBX 385 ($4.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pets at Home Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.35) in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.68) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 465.71 ($5.57).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 350.50. The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,239.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In related news, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.06), for a total transaction of £205,530 ($245,702.33). In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.06), for a total value of £205,530 ($245,702.33). Also, insider Lyssa McGowan acquired 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £99,884.25 ($119,407.35).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

