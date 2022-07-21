Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading 1.5% Higher

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.20 ($0.24). 1,884,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 540,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.90 ($0.24).

Pharos Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.52. The company has a market cap of £89.41 million and a PE ratio of -22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 3,665 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £989.55 ($1,182.96). In related news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 3,665 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £989.55 ($1,182.96). Also, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 25,423 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £6,609.98 ($7,901.95). In the last three months, insiders purchased 33,772 shares of company stock worth $858,317.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

