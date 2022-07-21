Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) vs. Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Head-To-Head Review

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) and Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Pigeon has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edenred has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pigeon and Edenred’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pigeon $848.45 million 2.00 $79.95 million $0.18 19.39 Edenred $1.93 billion 6.13 $370.31 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Edenred has higher revenue and earnings than Pigeon.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pigeon and Edenred, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pigeon 2 0 0 0 1.00 Edenred 0 0 6 0 3.00

Edenred has a consensus price target of $47.24, indicating a potential upside of 99.74%. Given Edenred’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edenred is more favorable than Pigeon.

Profitability

This table compares Pigeon and Edenred’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pigeon 10.06% 13.25% 10.39% Edenred N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Pigeon pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Edenred pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Pigeon pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Edenred beats Pigeon on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pigeon

(Get Rating)

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. It offers breastfeeding, weaning, skincare, women's care, and large-sized products for babies, as well as other products for babies and mothers. The company also provides child-rearing support, babysitter dispatch, event child-care, and preschool education services; and operates child-minding facilities and daycare centers. In addition, it offers elder care and anti-aging products, and elder care support services; and baby and mother related care products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, and skincare products. Pigeon Corporation markets its products under the Pigeon and Lansinoh brands. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Edenred

(Get Rating)

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA. The company also provides complementary solutions comprising corporate payment solutions that enhance the management of inter-company cash flows made through checks or transfers; PrePay solutions; incentives and rewards programs, including Ticket Compliments and Ticket Kadéos; and public social programs. Its solutions are used in various areas, such as meals, food, fuel, business travel, childcare, shopping, transportation, agriculture, education, healthcare, training, and human services. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

