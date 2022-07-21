Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $195,236.87 and approximately $8,054.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

