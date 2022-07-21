PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PCN opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.47.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

