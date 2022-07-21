PIN (PIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.37 Million

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, PIN has traded flat against the dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00378212 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015068 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001696 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032588 BTC.
About PIN
PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain.
PIN Coin Trading
