Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Trading Down 0.9%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11. 50 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

Pioneer Bankshares Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89.

About Pioneer Bankshares



Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

