Piper Sandler Raises Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $231.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $223.00 to $231.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.38.

Globant Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $191.04 on Monday. Globant has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globant will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

