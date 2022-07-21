Piper Sandler Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $275.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $254.89.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $210.00 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average is $200.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

