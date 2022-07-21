Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.38 ($0.05). 22,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 814,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.05).

Pires Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.28 million and a P/E ratio of 437.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.72.

About Pires Investments

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

Featured Articles

