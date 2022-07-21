Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.3 %

PZA opened at C$12.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14. The company has a market cap of C$407.68 million and a PE ratio of 16.45. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$14.33.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$122.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.8513957 EPS for the current year.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.