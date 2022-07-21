PlayFuel (PLF) Market Capitalization Hits $752,467.19

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded 36% higher against the US dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $752,467.19 and $122.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io.

PlayFuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

