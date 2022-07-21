Polkadex (PDEX) Achieves Market Cap of $10.11 Million

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00005970 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polkadex has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and $253,970.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00322092 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016107 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001786 BTC.
Polkadex Profile
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
