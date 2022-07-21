Polkalokr (LKR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million

Polkalokr (LKR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io.

Polkalokr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkalokr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkalokr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

