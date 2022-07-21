PolkaWar Achieves Market Capitalization of $649,306.72 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. PolkaWar has a market cap of $649,306.72 and $108,767.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021989 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015215 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.
PolkaWar Coin Profile
PolkaWar’s total supply is 84,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 57,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
Buying and Selling PolkaWar
Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.