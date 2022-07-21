Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Hits $193.57 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. Polymath has a total market cap of $193.57 million and approximately $28.97 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00251539 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000962 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,760,830 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

