Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Gap Down to $396.75

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $396.75, but opened at $374.23. Pool shares last traded at $369.23, with a volume of 11,266 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.11.

Pool Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.99.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 22.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pool

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3,612.7% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 90,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,831,000 after purchasing an additional 88,186 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pool by 19.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 1.9% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pool by 23.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Pool by 1.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

