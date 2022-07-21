PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives $27.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter.

PowerSchool Price Performance

PWSC stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

