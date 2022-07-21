PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in PPG Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.50. 11,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,885. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.46.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

