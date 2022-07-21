PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $126.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $177.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an underperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.70.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $120.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

