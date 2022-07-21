PRCY Coin (PRCY) Price Down 25.4% This Week

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. PRCY Coin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRCY Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021612 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015718 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001782 BTC.
PRCY Coin Coin Profile
PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
PRCY Coin Coin Trading
