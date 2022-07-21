Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $71.70 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 181.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

