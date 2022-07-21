Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Short Interest Update

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 831,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Primo Water Stock Performance

NYSE PRMW traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $12.93. 11,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,777. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -660.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Primo Water by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,494,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 179,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Primo Water by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Primo Water by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 279,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Primo Water by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 614,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.