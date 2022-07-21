Professional Fighters League Fan Token Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a market capitalization of $312,412.03 and approximately $33,620.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00385802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,195 coins.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Trading

