ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $23.71. Approximately 112,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 25,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49.

