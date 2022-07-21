Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Issue $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2022

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 59.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.