Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Issue $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 59.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

