Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $41.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Q2 Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $105.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $134.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,845 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,939,000 after purchasing an additional 221,085 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,798,000 after purchasing an additional 623,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,325,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,734,000 after purchasing an additional 148,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 998,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,575,000 after purchasing an additional 93,322 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

