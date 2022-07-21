QuadrantProtocol Price Hits $0.0109 on Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $4,584.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,523.41 or 0.99971128 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007374 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003831 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
QuadrantProtocol Profile
QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.
Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.