QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Lloyd Park LLC

Lloyd Park LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lloyd Park LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.97. The company had a trading volume of 156,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.17. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.92.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

