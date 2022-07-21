Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.09)-$(0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.422-1.426 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.09–$0.07 EPS.

Qualtrics International Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,851,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,962. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.90. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

XM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 41.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 291.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

