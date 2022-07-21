Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) PT Lowered to $19.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.58% from the stock’s current price.

XM has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.12.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of XM stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $49.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth about $6,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth about $5,663,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

